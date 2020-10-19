2 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed two men Sunday morning near Ponca City.

OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Jerry Johns, 73, was heading westbound on SH-11 near Union Street. Johns’ vehicle then crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle. Both drivers were pinned for nearly three and a half hours before being extricated by Ponca City Fire, Newkirk Fire and Kildare Fire.

Johns and the other driver, John Holden, 74, were both pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries from the crash. Two passengers, a man and a child, were transported to local hospitals in fair condition with non-life threatening injuries.

According to OHP, Johns’ vehicle smelled of alcohol at the time of the crash. However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

