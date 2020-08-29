2 dead after accident at Amazon facility in Suffolk; all missing workers accounted for, no additional injuries

by: WAVY Web Staff

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are still on the scene of an industrial accident at the Amazon Fulfillment Center job site in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:10 p.m. for the incident in the 2000 block of North Gate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk. Officials confirmed that the accident happened at the site of where the Amazon Fulfillment Center is being built.

According to a press release, two people were confirmed dead. Suffolk Fire, Chesapeake Fire, and the Virginia Beach Fire Department completed the primary search for additional missing persons. Officials said that as of 6:30 p.m., all workers from the job site have been accounted for and no additional injuries were reported.

The accident is under investigation and no further information is available.

