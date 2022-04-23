GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie police confirmed two people were stabbed during the annual 89er Day Celebration.

“We were just sitting out in front of my friend’s shop enjoying the parade and all of the sudden we see a bunch of cops running around the corner and everybody’s screaming ‘somebody got stabbed, somebody got stabbed,'” said Zeke Piper, a witness.

Both victims were transported to OU Medical and are in stable condition, according to police.

Two suspects are in police custody.

This is a developing situation and we’re working to learn more.