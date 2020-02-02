2 in custody as authorities continue to investigate deadly hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities originally believed this to be a hit-and-run, but now say the driver of the pickup, Cody Townsend rear-ended a vehicle so violently that the driver of that vehicle may have blacked out and left the scene without realizing what had happened.

Townsend has since died from his injuries.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run at the 1200 block of NE 12th Street in Moore Sunday afternoon.

Police say three vehicles were involved, and it appears one vehicle struck two others.

One vehicle that was struck crashed into an electric pole and landed on its side.

"One of the vehicles involved was struck by another vehicle-- that vehicle did depart the roadway. It actually struck an OEC electric pole, and at that point, it deflected, and it looks like it struck some metal fencing for the culvert," Lt. Kyle Johnson with Moore Police said.

The person in that car was killed.

An officer witnessed the hit-and-run.

"There was actually an off-duty detective with Oklahoma City Police Department that was nearby. He actually located the suspect vehicle just a short proximity from here," Johnson said.

Two suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say the people in the second car that was hit drove about another mile before getting help from first responders. They are in good condition.

Power did not go out in the area despite a car hitting an electric pole.

The case is still in the early stages of investigation.