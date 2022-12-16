LEE COUNTY, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – Dramatic video from Lee County, Florida shows two men, who were not wearing seatbelts, slide onto the roadway as the cooking oil-filled tanker truck they were riding in lost control, spewing all 1,300 gallons onto the roadway.

A home surveillance camera nearby captured the event on December 15th, showing the two occupants being ejected along with the enormous spillage.

Video at the top of this story shows the 22-year-old driver and 33-year-old passenger then jump to their feet and run away, suffering only minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted the video, writing that it could have “been much worse,” considering neither man was wearing a seatbelt. “Buckle Up Florida!” the tweet reads.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.