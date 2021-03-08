2 more Oklahomans charged in U.S. Capitol Insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Two more Oklahomans have now been accused of taking part in January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI report is 13 pages long, detailing how Jerry Ryals and his boss, Anthony Alfred Griffith allegedly took part back on January 6.

According to the documents, Griffith walked into the U.S. Capitol building through the open doors, telling the agents he did not see any police officers as he entered the building.

He then went into a nearby office where he “interacted with some individuals” before exiting the building.

However, he reentered the U.S. Capitol Building again a short time later, where he meandered through the hallways and took a few photos.

Ryals allegedly told agents he did the same, and at one point, wound up in front of a statue of George Washington.

Ryals also allegedly recorded a video of himself at the Capitol saying, “We definitely have enough people to overthrow this. They don’t stand a chance. We got the doors open. We’re working our way in slowly but surely.”

Ryals and Griffith are now facing several charges, including Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds and Entering a Restricted Building Without Lawful Authority.

Both were booked into jail and released on bond.

They’re scheduled to appear in court via Zoom Tuesday.

A total of four Oklahomans have been charged so far in connection with the Capitol riots.