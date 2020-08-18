2 OKC Energy FC members test positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Energy Football Club say two members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials with the club say the players are quarantined with their roommates.

Wednesday’s match against the San Antonio FC is still scheduled to play.

