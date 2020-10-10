2 Seminole residents taken to hospital in critical condition following tractor-trailer crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY (KFOR) – Two Seminole residents were listed in critical condition after they were involved in a tractor-trailer crash in Lincoln County on Friday afternoon.

Shawn Allen Gray, 44, of Seminole and Jose De Jesus Santillan Lopez, 29, of Seminole were both taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where they were both admitted in critical condition with head and internal torso injuries. Gray also suffered leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Gray was driving a 2006 Volvo semi-truck that Lopez was a passenger in on State Highway 102, six miles north of Midway, according to the news release.

The semi-truck’s rear wheels went off the road to the right at approximately 4:05 p.m. Gray overcorrected, causing the rear wheels to go off the road to the left. Gray then overcorrected again. The semi turned sideways, rolled four times and came to rest on its top. Gray was ejected five feet and Lopez was ejected 50 feet from the spot where the semi came to rest, the news release states.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

