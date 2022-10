PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – A mother captured a video that has since gone viral of her adorable 2-year-old son performing perfectly next to his cheerleading sister on the sidelines.

“When you’re two but you’ve watched too many living room cheer practices,” mom Michelle Rodriguez captioned the video on TikTok and Instagram.

Video at the top of this story shows little Liam proudly nailing the cheer routine alongside his sister’s squad.