2-year-old girl burned during fireworks show

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A 2-year-old girl was burned when a firework landed in her lap in Mustang on the 4th of July.

“The most blood curdling screams I’ve ever heard and they are never going to leave my head,” said Rhiannon Creswell.

The Yukon mother says she and her husband drove their daughter to watch the fireworks in Mustang on the 4th.

“We thought it would be a just kinda of a safe distance for us to observe the fireworks,” said Creswell.

So Creswell says they parked their vehicle in a vacant lot east of Wildhorse Park and sat on their trunk to watch from across the street.

“Over time more people started showing up and lighting stuff off,” said Creswell.

That’s when she says a mortar landed on her daughter’s lap.

“It completely exploded on her. It burnt through her tights and she has blisters on her legs. My first instinct was to pick her up and run. We were pretty scared,” said Creswell.

Two days later she says her daughter is resilient and doing better.

Fireworks are legal to shoot off in Mustang the week of the 4th during certain time windows.

Creswell says there needs to be more supervision from officials during that time.

“It was pretty much a free for all. They definitely need to have more rules in place to keep people safe,” said Creswell.

“Very unfortunate, very sad to hear that person got hurt. We do have staff available for injuries related to fireworks,” said Craig Carruth.

The Mustang fire chief says they had 6 of their 7 firefighters stationed around the park that night and brought in 2 additional EMSA units to help.

“We try our hardest, we want to be there, we want to meet the need whatever that need may be and do the best with what we can with the resources that are available,” said Carruth.

We talked to the Mustang Mayor, Jess Schweinberg. He didn’t want to go on camera but he says almost all the feedback they have gotten on the fireworks has been positive. He says he is meeting with city officials to discuss this situation.

