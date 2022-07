OCALA, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – 40,000 pounds of potato chips literally turned into barbecue chips after the trailer in which they were contained caught fire.

Firefighters in Ocala, Florida put out the fire by filling the container with water. Thousands of bags of chips came pouring out.

Outlaw Snax owned the detached trailer, which caught fire at its manufacturing site. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.