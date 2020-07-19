20-year-old drowns at Atoka County rock quarry

CANEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a 20-year-old man drowned Saturday while attempting to swim across a Dolese rock quarry.

According to the report, Elijah Moore of Durant attempted to swim across the rock quarry, which was approximately 400 yards across, around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say Moore made it approximately 300 yards across, and went under the water and never resurfaced.

Moore was recovered by Lake Patrol just after 5 p.m. using sonar.

