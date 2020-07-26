20-year-old drowns in Osage County

HOMINY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say that a man drowned in Boar Creek early Saturday morning.

According to OHP, Stephen Bosch, 20, of Collinsville, was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say Bosch was swimming with a group of friends on the bank of Boar Creek, approximately 6 miles east of Hominy, Oklahoma.

The 20-year-old was reported missing in the water around 2 p.m. Saturday.

OHP says Bosch’s body was located and recovered at 10:42 a.m. Sunday.

