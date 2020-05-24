20-year-old Tulsa man drowns near Keystone Lake campground

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a 20-year-old Tulsa man drowned Saturday afternoon near a campsite along the Keystone Lake.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Carl J. Harris III was swimming across the cove by Red Country Camp Ground, went under and never resurfaced, according to the report.
Harris was located in approximately 6 foot of water by Keystone Fire around 8 p.m.
He was then pronounced deceased by members of EMSA.
The cause of this incident is under investigation.