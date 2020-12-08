2021 Redbud Classic postponed to September

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- As the world awaits the rollout of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine -- which could be authorized for emergency use as soon as this week -- many Americans still say they are skeptical about taking it when they can.

About 4 in 10 Americans (39%) say they would definitely or probably not get a coronavirus vaccine, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center. While about half of this group said their minds could be changed once people start getting vaccinated, 21% of the other adult participants said more information would not change their mind.