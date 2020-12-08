2021 Redbud Classic postponed to September

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the ongoing pandemic, officials have made the decision to postpone the 2021 Redbud Classic to Sept. 11-12, 2021.
The event was cancelled in 2020 after the coronavirus began its outbreak in Oklahoma.
