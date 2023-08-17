The first step toward a playoff berth is releasing the schedule to get there. The NBA officially unveiled the 2023-24 schedule for the upcoming season.

OKC will open the season on the road against Chicago on October 25th. The home opener will be October 29th against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

The Thunder will also host five homestands of three or more games. Late December will feature a five game extravaganza.

OKC will host it’s annual New Year’s Eve game at 6pm against the Brooklyn Nets.

There’s two TBD games on the schedule because of the NBA in-season tournament.

There will be 13 nationally televised contests which is up from last season.

The tough part of the schedule is the back to backs. The Thunder will participate in 14 back to back sets during the season. Four road/road, three home/road, four home/home, and three road/home back to backs.