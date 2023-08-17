The Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame has enshrined its Class of 2023 inductees.

This year 12 individuals were inducted, as well as the 1945 State Champion Putnam City baseball team and the undefeated 1971-72 State Champion Putnam City basketball team.

From Putnam City High, Xavier Henry, Darrel Johnson, Bryan McCann, and Courtney (Berry) Pennington.

Putnam City West inducted Jerry Arnold, Ted Lebetter, Erin (Newkirk) Workman, and Brad Norman.

From Putnam City North, Bary Holleyman, Marla Looper, Coach Tom Pecore, and Guard Young.