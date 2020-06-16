$20M spent keeping Integris Baptist Portland facility ready for surge, no patients treated so far

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Since the state contracted Integris Baptist Medical Center in April to have the Portland campus ready as a surge hospital, zero COVID-19 patients have been treated there. Regardless, by the end of the month, the state will have paid the hospital system more than $20 million for the empty hospital.

The state leased the Portland campus, formerly Deaconess, as well as Oklahoma State University Medical Center – Tulsa, both to be used in case all other hospitals reach 40% over their normal capacity.

The deal in Oklahoma City says the state will pay $330,000 a day to reserve hospital rooms in case of a spike. Integris will get $20,130,000 by the end of the month.

The state is paying for the lease with CARES Act funding.

That contract became effective April 17, just a week after the hospital system closed all but the emergency room at the Portland location and announced that an unspecified number of employees would be furloughed, both in response to the coronavirus.

So far, the Portland campus has not treated any COVID-19 patients.

News 4 asked Integris how that money is being spent.

A spokesperson said in an email that because the hospital is a not for profit community health system, “The revenues in excess of cost go to retained earnings to further our not for profit mission of helping people live healthier lives.”

She also pointed out that there furloughs were a reduction in hours.

As to whether the lease could have prevented furloughs, the spokesperson said, “The financial impact of COVID-19 on INTEGRIS Health has not been offset by monies received through the lease of the 110 beds to the state.”

The contract will automatically renew twice for one month intervals, starting at the end of June, unless either part gives 30 days of notice.

KFOR asked both the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Governor Stitt’s office whether there are plans to terminate the lease early. Neither have gotten back with a direct answer, however a spokesperson with Stitt’s office said he was not aware of any plans to end the contract.