STATEN ISLAND, New York (Storyful/KFOR) – 21 red cardinals sit atop each empty white desk at a new art installation in Staten Island, New York. The artist posted, “For those who do not know, when u see a red cardinal after someone has died, the cardinal is bringing a loving message from the departed.”

The life-sized installation was created by artist Scott LoBaido in the Mount Lorretto area of Statten Island to honor the 19 fourth-graders and two teachers killed May 24th at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

The names of those killed are included on the empty chairs. The display was unveiled on May 31st.