23-year-old man shot in home invasion Wednesday dies from injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 23-year-old man died Monday after being shot in a home invasion last Wednesday.

Police said Rodney Jennings died from the gunshot wounds he suffered on August 19th in a late-night shooting.

Three suspects were originally arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill.

Jason Hayes, 20, Avandre Hines, 21, and the third suspect is a 15-year-old juvenile. KFOR is choosing not to reveal his identity until charges are officially pressed, due to him being a juvenile.

A close friend of the victim was outside when the shooting happened. When she went in afterward, she said she saw Jennings on the floor, appearing lifeless.

“It just really caught me off guard and it really hurt a lot,” said a woman who prefers to go by the nickname of Baby Girl with tears in her eyes.

She claims to be a close friend of Jennings and has known him for over one year. She recalled the night she saw the man she considered family dying on his apartment floor. His body riddled with bullets.

“He kind of took care of me whenever others wouldn’t, whenever I needed someone there he was there,” she said. “Kind of like a big brother you know.”

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment near NW 31st Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Jennings was shot multiple times during a home invasion while his friend was just outside the door.

“I heard everything, but when I went up there you know, I was kind of like *gestures throw up motion* and I was about to pass out,” she said.

Then, she went inside.

“Scream, just scream, scream, get the attention, get somebody, hurry, just hurry you know,” she said.

Jennings was rushed to the hospital, where he died Monday.

“He was a really good person and I’m really going to miss him,” Jennings friend said.

Court documents showed police interviews led them to believe he was selling drugs out of his apartment. Guns, live rounds, shell casings, weighing scales and narcotics were all found inside his home.

Police said the suspects charges are in the process of being amended to murder in the first degree.

“It’s going to hit you in your brain,” Jennings’s friend said. “It’s going to haunt you for what you did.”

Recent Headlines: