28-year-old Kansas man killed in rollover crash

BILLINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Kansas man.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to an accident along southbound I-35, approximately six miles east of Billings in Noble County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a GMC Terrain, driven by 28-year-old Laguess Malcolm, was heading northbound on I-35 when it rear-ended another northbound vehicle.

While the other vehicle hit a guardrail, the GMC Terrain continued into the center median, and rolled several times into the southbound lanes.

Malcolm was thrown about 100 feet from the vehicle into the southbound lanes.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

