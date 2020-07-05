283 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 continues to spread in Oklahoma with 283 new coronavirus cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday.

There have now been 15,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Sunday.. The 283 new cases is a 1.8 percent increase, according to OSDH.

There have been no additional COVID-19 deaths reported.

There have been 398 deaths in Oklahoma since the start of the pandemic, according to OSDH.

OSDH reports that 12,246 people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID-19.

Recently, health officials say they have seen a steady incline in cases across the state as more people go out in public and community spread increases.

A rumor claims that the increase in cases is due to the health department including positive antibody test results into the daily coronavirus case numbers. However, health department officials tell KFOR that is not the case.

“We are not combining antibody test results with the molecular tests. To join the two categories would be confusing and misleading for everyone. We are tracking antibody testing separately,” said Rob Crissinger, manager of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

