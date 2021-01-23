2nd Ranked Baylor Finds A Way Against Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State returned to play after pausing their hoops program for over a week as they dealt with Covid-19 protocols. And they did so without Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker. Walker was nursing an injured arm while Cunningham was “in no condition to play a game” per head coach Mike Boynton. OSU had only eight available players for the contest.

Despite that, the Pokes powered through jumping out to an impressive lead on the second ranked Bears. Kalib Boone came out on fire hitting seven of OSU’s first nine points from the field as the Cowboys jumped out to an early lead.

With 2:21 to play in the first half Bryce Williams hit a big three pointer to give OSU a nine point lead. That nine point lead was the largest deficit the Bears have seen all season. Williams struggled shooting going 3-11 from the field, but finishing with 11 points. OSU led 36-32 at the half.

In the second half, MA Moncrieffe stopped a mini Baylor run with a layup to give OSU a two point advantage. The freshman finished with 13 points, 10 boards.

Keylan Boone drained a three pointer with 13:35 remaining. Isaac Likekele would add free throws after that. Likekele had nine points, seven assists and six boards. While he did a bit of everything, the Cowboys went cold.

OSU’s next field goal came seven minutes later when Kalib Boone hit a layup. He had a season high 21 points, but the damage was done during the drought. Baylor went on an 18-5 run which included three straight triples by Jared Butler to help the Bears pull away.

Baylor moved to 14-0 (7-0) with a 81-66 win over OSU who fell to 9-4 (3-4). Mike Boynton said after the game Cade Cunningham is listed at 50-50 for OSU’s next tilt against Iowa State on Monday.