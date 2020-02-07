Two 3.9 earthquakes & 3.5 earthquake felt in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Locations near Quinton, Okla., experienced two 3.9 magnitude earthquakes and a 3.5 magnitude earthquake Thursday evening.

The first two earthquakes, a 3.9 and a 3.5, both occurred at 7:49 p.m., according to a United States Geological Survey reports.

The 3.9 earthquake occurred 2.7 miles southeast of Quinton.

That location is also 26.6 miles east-northeast of McAlester, 45.2 miles south of Muskogee, 50.6 miles southeast of Okmulgee and 125.4 miles east-southeast of Oklahoma City.

The 3.5 earthquake occurred in a location that is 3.7 miles southeast of Quinton.

That location is also 27.5 miles east-northeast of McAlester, 45.6 miles south of Muskogee, 51.6 miles southeast of Okmulgee and 126.5 miles east-southeast of Oklahoma City, according to the USGS.

The second 3.9 earthquake occurred at approximately 8:42 p.m., 1.9 miles south of Quinton.

That location is also 24.9 miles east-northeast of McAlester, 44.8 miles south of Muskogee, 48.9 miles southeast of Okmulgee and 123.3 miles east-southeast of Oklahoma City, according to the USGS.