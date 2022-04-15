WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputies injured in a shooting in Cowley County have improved to good condition, according to Wesley Medical Center. A short time later, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said two deputies could be released from the hospital Friday evening. The KBI said the third deputy’s injuries are more serious, but the deputy is expected to recover.

The Cowley County sheriff said a female suspect died in the shooting.

The deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call Friday afternoon around U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road, about five miles north of Winfield.

Sheriff Dave Falletti said that when the deputies got to the vehicle, gunfire was exchanged. The three deputies were hit, and the one person in the vehicle died. The sheriff requested assistance from the KBI. He said the KBI will be in charge of releasing any more information about what happened.

KBI agents and its Crime Scene Response Team arrived at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, the KBI spokesperson said agents continue to investigate what occurred in the shooting. She said it would take time to document before she could issue a news release.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), one of the deputies was airlifted to Wichita. Falletti said all three deputies were taken to Wesley in stable condition.

When asked if the incident happened near the intersection or at a nearby home, Falletti did not respond.

The KSN drone gives a better look at the shooting scene north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrives at the scene of the deputy shooting in Cowley County, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Law enforcement outside of Wesley Medical Center on Friday, April 15, 2022. Three deputies were shot in Cowley County. All three are in stable condition. (KSN News)

Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Other agencies on the scene include the KHP, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Arkansas City Police, and Winfield Police.

#breakingnews @KSNNews confirms from KHP: Cowley officer-involved shooting, khp responded after shooting, 3 deputies injured, suspect dead, 1deputy airlifted to wichita

1 is being transported to wichita by ambulance. Still waiting on condition of 3rd deputy. #nexstarnation https://t.co/4gyWUqyRiY — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) April 15, 2022

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has posted well-wishes on its Facebook page: “We are sending prayers for our neighbors at the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. Please keep the Deputies and everyone involved in your thoughts or prayers.”

We spoke to some people in Winfield after the shooting. They were disturbed by the news and hoped the deputies would make a speedy recovery.

One man said that although it was shocking that someone shot at authorities, he was not all that stunned by it.

“It’s crazy because … it didn’t really surprise me at the same time because lately a lot of things have been happening in this area and Ark City,” Hector Perez said. “And I grew up around here. So it’s like, you know, just another one. You know what I’m saying?”