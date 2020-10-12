3 metro Walmarts to host drive-thru trick-or-treating due to coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many families are looking for new and exciting ways to celebrate Halloween differently this year, so Walmart is bringing All Hallows Eve straight to your car with a drive-thru trick or treat experience.

For customers seeking less traditional Halloween haunts this year, Walmart is transforming three of its Oklahoma City store parking lots into ‘spooky street’ for contact-free and socially distanced trick or treat adventures.

Kids and their parents are invited to dress up and head to Walmart for these free Halloween events:

Oklahoma City Walmart Supercenter- I-240

Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7 p.m.

100 East I-240 Service Rd. Oklahoma City, OK, 73149

Oklahoma City Walmart Supercenter- SW 104th

Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7p.m.

3301 SW 104th St. Oklahoma City, OK, 73159

Oklahoma City Walmart Supercenter- W Reno

Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

6100 W Reno Ave. Oklahoma City, OK, 73127