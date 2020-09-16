MEXICO CITY (AP) — Environmental groups say a total of 351 loggerhead sea turtles have been found dead so far this year on the same stretch of Baja California coast where authorities found a total of 137 dead, beached sea lions last week.
The Mexican Center for Environmental Law and the Center for Biological Diversity said Friday the deaths showed the need for a ban on net and line fishing in the Gulf of Ulloa area off the Pacific coast.
Authorities had previously said the sea lions did not show signs of injuries from getting caught up in fishing nets or lines.
But the activists said that nets are one of the main causes of sea turtle deaths.
Recent KFOR News Headlines:
- Interactive: How the wildfire smoke in the West is affecting your state
- ‘It’s really open to anyone’: Amazon kicks off career fair, set to fill 33,000 jobs averaging $150K
- 351 sea turtles found dead on coast where 137 sea lions died
- Peanut butter boom: Texas peanut farmer keeps a positive attitude amid coronavirus
- List of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving
For more local news, download the KFOR app and for weather download the 4WarnMe app
Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!