364 Piedmont students quarantined, some parents still sending kids to school

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – A reminder sent out to Piedmont School district teachers had some parents alarmed as hundreds of students are quarantined.

According to the Piedmont Schools Superintendent James White Thursday, the administration sent a message to teachers reminding them to account for which students are in school, and ensure those who are meant to be isolated are at home.

The message was leaked to a Facebook page called Oklahoma Source, and said, “It is vital you take attendance every hour. Several parents are sending kids that shouldn’t be here due to Covid & that is how we catch it.”

When parent Amy Hendrix read this, she was more than alarmed.

“If a parent sends their student back that is a known positive earlier than what they were supposed to do, then that is very disheartening,” Hendrix said.

She made the tough decision to send her daughter to school for in-class learning, but only did so because she had faith in the measures the district was taking.

“I think that the district is doing what the district needs to do to keep us safe, but if a parent’s not going to do that, it’s unfathomable,” she said.

White said generally parents are cooperating with the school’s health policies.

“We did have an instance where a student came to school that had not finished the quarantine period off a contact tracing. That was rectified simply, worked with parents, got that taken care of,” White said. “Just reminding teachers to stay cognizant to be taking attendance every hour to make sure we have those kids property accounted for.”

Besides instituting a mask requirement for everyone at the school, as well as keeping kids in grades seven through 12 on a schedule that lets them attend in-class every other day, White said the district is diligent about isolating students and staff when necessary.

As of Thursday, 364 students were quarantined, but only 16 have actually tested positive.

There are also 20 teachers quarantined with only six who tested positive.

The ninth grade football team is in quarantine until Thursday.

At Northwood Elementary, he said each of the second grade teachers either tested positive, or had symptoms, so the entire grade was isolated for two weeks starting over the weekend.

“[We] put a plan in place that might keep them in school the longest possible because we know the best thing is to have our kids In front of us,” White said.

“Quarantining that large number of students and staff, I think that’s a great way to protect our students,” Hendrix said.

White said generally parents are cooperating with the school’s health policies, but there have been two instances of kids returning before their time to isolate was up. He said neither student actually tested positive for the virus.