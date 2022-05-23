RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Storyful/KFOR) – Nearly 40 tons of “medical grade” infant formula is now in the United States, just delivered from Europe, as part of the White House mission “Operation Fly Formula.”

Video shows US Air Force members loading 78,000 pounds of formula, which was flown to the German air base from Switzerland.

The May 22nd delivery ended in Indianapolis, where it will be further distributed across the US.

Along with overseas shipments, the Biden Administration also invoked the Defense Production Act to reopen Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis facility, to prioritize the manufacturing of baby formula in the US.

According to the White House, all of the imported formula meets US safety guidelines. “The Operation Fly Formula shipments will transport the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of three formulas—Alfamino® Infant, Alfamino® Junior, and Gerber Good Start® Extensive HA—all of which are hypoallergenic formulas for children with cow’s milk protein allergy. These formulas have been prioritized because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply in the United States because of the Abbott Sturgis plant closure. These shipments will include approximately 246 pallets.”