BRAMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents near Braman may have felt some shaking Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.7 magnitude earthquake approximately 5.8 miles southwest of Braman, Oklahoma.

It was orginally recorded as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, upgraded to a 4.0, then downgraded to 3.7.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damage.