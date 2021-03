OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a four-alarm commercial fire.

The fire is burning in the 800 block of Northwest 4th Street.

Firefighters helped one person out of the back of the building.

The roof was starting to collapse into the building.

Crews were unable to shut off power to the building. OG&E was being called to the scene.

