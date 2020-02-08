4 Seniors: Recognizing gambling addiction in seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many adults regard gambling as a fun recreation, but for many others, gambling has become a debilitating addiction.

Gambling is on the rise among seniors in the United States. Over 4 millions Americans, age 65 and older, may have a gambling problem, according to studies.

More and more, seniors are becoming addicted to gambling because they have time on their hands and money to spend in the growing number of casinos across the country.

In the above video, Savvy Senior Editor Jim Miller discusses this urgent issue.