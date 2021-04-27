4 Seniors: Technology to help locate misplaced items

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re someone who is routinely misplacing or losing things like your keys, phone, wallet or even the TV remote, we’ve got good news: There’s technology available that can help.

Here are some top options to consider depending on how tech savvy you are.

Bluetooth Trackers

If you use a smartphone or tablet, you can easily track down lost or misplaced items like keys, a purse or wallet, remote control, smartphone, tablet or even a laptop with a Bluetooth tracker. While there are several different types of tracker products on the market today, the best is Tile, which pairs with Apple and Android apps to help you locate missing items.

All you do is attach a small battery-powered Tile to the items you want to keep track of with an adhesive sticker, a key ring or you can just slip it inside the item.

Then, when a tagged item goes missing, you simply access the app on your smartphone or tablet to see how far away you are from the item or last known location on the map. If you’re within 150 to 200 feet, you can make the Tile ring so you can follow the sound to easily find it.

Or, if you lose your phone, the Tile work in reverse, allowing you to double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring (even if it’s on silent) as long as it’s nearby.

Tile also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri to find misplaced items. All you have to do is ask.

To fit your tracking needs, Tile offers a variety of different sized trackers including the Tile Mate ($25) that’s ideal for keeping track of keys, purses or backpacks; Tile Slim ($25), which is the size of a credit card that can be put into a wallet or attached to a laptop; Tile Sticker ($40 for a 2-pack), the smallest finder that can attach to things like remotes, bikes and more; and Tile Pro ($35), which is the most durable tacker that has a 400-foot range and extra loud ringer.

For those of you who rely on Find My iPhone and wished you had something similar for your wallet, keys and whatever else, the Apple AirTag is a brand new product designed to work with the Find My app and attaches to any item.

The Apple AirTag will be available April 30, selling for $29/piece or $99 for a 4 pack.

Glasses Tracker

Since Tile doesn’t offer a glasses tracker, a great product to help you keep tabs on your eyeglasses is Orbit Glasses($40). This is a tiny rechargeable Bluetooth device that sticks to the inside arm of the glasses so it’s not noticeable.

So, when your glasses aren’t on your head, but are nearby, you can use the free Orbit app to make them ring so she can find them quickly. Or, if you’re out of Bluetooth range, you can check the last known location that will be shown on the map.

Radio Frequency Finders

If you don’t have a smartphone or tablet, there are also radio frequency devices like the Esky Key Finders, sold through Amazon, that can help you find misplaced items.

These devices come with an item locator remote and four to six tags with prices ranging between $20 and $30. Attach a tag to the items you want to keep track of with a key ring or adhesive. Each tag is color-coded and corresponds to a colored button on the finder.

When an item goes missing, you simply press the colored button on the locator remote and the tag will flash and beep. The signal will go through walls and cushions and have a tracking range of around 100 feet. Make sure you keep the finder fob in a safe spot, because if you misplace it, you won’t be able to find the tagged items.