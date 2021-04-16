4 Your Garden: Give winter-damaged plants a chance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If harsh winter weather took a toll on your plants, gardening guru Linda Vater has tips on how you can help them.

As the sun shined, Linda got out in her garden and showed local community members what she does to keep her garden bright and colorful despite harsh winter weather.

Linda Vater

Watch the above video for Linda’s helpful insight and a look at the vibrant plants and flowers in her gorgeous garden.

Visit Linda’s website, LindaVater.tv, or follow her on Instagram @potagerblog for gardening advice and information.

