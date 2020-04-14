4 Your Information: Make a priority plan for stimulus checks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act stimulus check are starting to show up in bank accounts.

For many Oklahomans, the relief money is a lifeline that will help them buy groceries and pay important bills.

For other Oklahomans, it will be extra income that’s enticing to spend.

CPA Jimmy Williams, founder of Compass Capital Management in McAlester, spoke with News 4 via Skype on Tuesday to discuss how community members can best manage their stimulus money as the COVID-19 pandemic continues impacting both the nation and Oklahoma communities.

Watch the above video for Williams’ insight.

The Oklahoma Society of CPAs has a financial fitness kit you can download for free. Click here for that kit.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage