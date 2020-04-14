1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump gives update on coronavirus pandemic KFOR 6pm News Live

4 Your Information: Make a priority plan for stimulus checks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act stimulus check are starting to show up in bank accounts.

For many Oklahomans, the relief money is a lifeline that will help them buy groceries and pay important bills.

For other Oklahomans, it will be extra income that’s enticing to spend.

CPA Jimmy Williams, founder of Compass Capital Management in McAlester, spoke with News 4 via Skype on Tuesday to discuss how community members can best manage their stimulus money as the COVID-19 pandemic continues impacting both the nation and Oklahoma communities.

Watch the above video for Williams’ insight.

The Oklahoma Society of CPAs has a financial fitness kit you can download for free. Click here for that kit.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter