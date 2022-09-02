EL CAJON, California (KFOR/Storyful) – More than 4,000 Beagles will eventually be up for adoption after being rescued from a company in Virginia that breeds and sells animals for medical and chemical testing.

The U.S. Department of Justice stated that Envigo RMS, which primarily sells dogs for testing, “was failing to meet the AWA’s (Animal Welfare Act) minimum standards for handling, housing, feeding, watering, sanitation and adequate veterinary care, among other requirements.”

The video at the top of this story shows more than 100 of those Beagles being flown from the Virginia-based breeding facility to El Cajon, California on August 31st. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is coordinating the mass relocation and, once the dogs are medically approved, a later adoption effort.

According to PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the dogs were confined to small, barren kennels and cages 24 hours a day, and “had no beds, no toys, no stimulation—no real lives.”

Envigo claims it tests dogs humanely to determine the safety and efficacy of medicines on humans and animals, as well as the safety of humans, animals, and the environment when it comes to chemicals.

On its website, Envigo states, “The value of animals in this critical research is essential for advancing our understanding of the body in health and disease and for developing new medicines and other compounds. Without animal research, we would not be able to produce the life-changing medicines that enhance and save lives across the world.” It continues, “we work with alternatives to animals whenever we can, we aim to carry out studies with the fewest number of animals possible, and we take measures to minimize any pain or distress before, during, and after experimental procedures.”

In a settlement, Envigo agreed to hand over the 4,000 Beagles, to which the DOJ stated, “This settlement brings to an end the needless suffering caused by Envigo’s blatant violations of animal welfare laws at this facility,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We will continue to vigorously enforce animal welfare laws to ensure that animals are provided the humane care that they are legally owed and deserve.”