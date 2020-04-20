41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, three deaths in Binger nursing home

BINGER, Okla. (KFOR) – In a town of less than 700, there are 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Binger Rehab and Nursing Home.

According to the Binger Nursing Home’s Facebook page, 26 residents and 15 staffers have tested positive for the virus.

There are five tests pending, one employee is in the hospital, and three residents have died.

Brenda Bock has a sister living at facility that tested positive for the virus last week.

Brenda says it’s been hard watching the Facebook page waiting for updates on the conditions inside the facility.

“I call up here at least twice a day and check on her, then I relay to the rest of my family,” Brenda told News 4. “You just don’t know. I feel so bad for the families they are having to call that don’t make it.”

Brenda says she hadn’t been able to see her sister face to face since the nursing home stopped allowing visitors to try and slow the spread.

On Monday, she was able to speak with her sister through a window, but says it’s still not the same.

“It’s been really really hard on the family. It’s been really tough on her too, I’m sorry,” Brenda said. “It’s just been, it’s really been hard.”

Brenda says through it all she’s trying to stay positive for her sister, and she believes she is getting the best care possible from the Binger Nursing Home staff.

“She’s doing well, a lot better than some of the others,” Brenda said. “The nurses are phenomenal, they have just done everything. They are heroes.”

We did reach out to the nursing home, but our request for an interview was declined.