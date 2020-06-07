Live Now
46-year-old Stigler man dies in Muskogee County crash

BOYNTON, Okla. (KFOR) – OHP officials say a 46-year-old Stigler man died in a Saturday afternoon crash near Boynton.

According to the report, Robert Burns was southbound on US62 while Kevin and Lisa Pollard were northbound on US62.

For unknown reasons, Burns went left of center, striking the Pollards head-on. 

Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Kevin and Lisa were transported to local hospitals with various injuries.

Officials say all involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

