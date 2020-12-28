5 people found dead in Arkansas home on Christmas night

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Chris Counts, KARK

Posted:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KARK) — Five people were found dead at an Arkansas home on Christmas night, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance in Atkins just after 5 p.m. Investigators say they believe the five people were all possibly related to one another.

The bodies have been identified as two adult females and three female juveniles.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said names are not being released pending notification of relatives.

Jones said he does not believe there is a threat to the public and suggested that the deaths may be the result of a domestic situation, However, he emphasized that it is early in the investigation and expects processing of evidence to take several days.

At least some of the victims, who range in age from 8 to 50, are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

The bodies were transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are investigating the deaths as a possible homicide. No other information has been released.

