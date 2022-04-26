MELBOURNE, Australia (Storyful/KFOR) – A little girl jumped off the subway and onto the platform, then the subway doors closed before her mom could join her.

She stood there, confused, then tried to open the doors, as it began to pull away.

Luckily, two good Samaritans led the 5-year-old to police, who waited with her until her mother could get off the subway at the next stop, then return to her daughter.

She came running, pushing a stroller, before hugging her daughter, in what was a very sweet reunion.