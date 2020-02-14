50 official team jerseys stolen from OKC Thunder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder fell victim to theft when 50 player jerseys were swiped.

The jerseys, along with other pieces of clothing, were stolen from the team's trailer, which was parked outside the Thunder training facility near KFOR studios.

A Thunder spokesperson did not give a statement, but confirmed the crime did occur.

Oklahoma City police told News 4 the theft happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Details are currently scarce. It's not clear which jerseys were taken, how many people are involved or how they got into the trailer in the first place.

We'll keep you updated with more details as soon as we hear them.