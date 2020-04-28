Live Now
President Trump gives update on the response to COVID-19

$50,000 reward offered after Indianapolis mail carrier is killed

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the killing of an Indianapolis mail carrier.

Police began their investigation around 4 p.m. Monday after being called to the city’s east side on a report of a person shot.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was “awake and talking,” police said.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital, where she later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 45-year-old Angela Summers. The USPS confirmed she was one of its employees.

Police did not have a description of the suspect. They haven’t talked about possible charges yet, but killing an on-duty federal employee is considered a federal offense and could carry a life sentence.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter