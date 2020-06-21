Follow the Storms
6 arrested, including Norman councilmember, for obstruction during Trump rally

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — Tulsa Police arrested multiple people Saturday during President Trump’s campaign rally, including a Norman city councilmember for obstruction.

Tulsa County Jail records indicate Alah Pogue, councilwoman Alexandra Scott, Ashley McCray (who ran for the OK Corporation Commission), Johnathan Engle, Phillip Rufkahr, and Sheila Buck were arrested on suspicion of obstruction.

Bond is set at $500 each.

Scott is also a candidate for state Senate.

  • Ashley McCray
  • Sheila Buck
  • Phillip Rufkahr
  • Johnathan Engle
  • Alah Pogue
  • Alexandra Scott

The events surrounding their arrests are unknown at this time.

