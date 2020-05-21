6-week-old raccoon joins Wildlife Discovery Program at Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – A six-week old raccoon has joined the Wildlife Discovery Program at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.

Staff say Rocket has kept them busy with frequent feedings and “lots of cozy snuggles.”

Rocket is currently in training to become an ambassador for the program, educating visitors about the wildlife native to the area.

“Raccoons have a bad reputation for being nuisance animals however there are so many reasons to love and respect these creatures,” said Nicole Hill, Director of Education. “They are incredibly clever and fast learners. At only 6 weeks old Rocket has already realized we hold his bottle, so he knows who to come to! Raccoons are considered omnivorous and have quite the eclectic taste in the wild. Leave them be and they will help keep your yard free of pests!”

Rocket is the latest rescue to join the Aquarium’s animal family.

“Most people don’t know that our facility is a home to several animals displaced due to removal or some type of abandonment circumstances,” said Doug Kemper, Executive Director. “We are happy to provide a home for these animals as long as they fit within our education goals and master plan for the facility. Rocket is a great addition to the Wildlife Discovery Program.”

You can follow Rocket’s growth and development on the Aquarium’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds.