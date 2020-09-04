6-year-old in North Carolina shot, killed after getting hands on gun

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 6-year-old child was killed at a North Carolina home after getting ahold of a gun, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday in Stokes County.

Sheriff Mike Marshall said the gun went off while the child was holding it. He said a parent was home with the child at the time of the shooting.

It is unclear how the child got the gun.

An investigation is underway, but no charges have been filed.

The child’s name has not been released, and no further details were immediately available.

