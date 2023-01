NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (KFOR) – Another school shooting brings a very young suspect as a 6 year old first grader shot his teacher.

The shooting happened yesterday afternoon at a public school in Newport News, Virginia. The teacher said to be in her 30’s told her students to go to another classroom as she collapsed.

Police said chaos followed as they entered the building and parents arrived to the school.

The teacher is hospitalized and in critical condition.