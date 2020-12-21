66,200 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Oklahoma this week

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Health Department announced 66,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered to Oklahoma this week.

On Monday, six sites are will receive the shipments. Twenty-one additional sites will get them on Tuesday and Wednesday. More healthcare workers will be able to get vaccinations.

“There weren’t enough doses in the first [Pfizer] shipment that was distributed in Oklahoma to hit all of the phase one people, so it’s going to be very, very important that we continue to make sure we get through phase one,” Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health, said.

The Moderna vaccine can be stored at the temperature of a regular freezer, whereas Pfizer’s needs to be kept at about -90 degrees. That could make the Moderna one easier to transport.

“It does not require the ultra cold storage, so it’s going to lend itself much better to use in pharmacies, and rural communities, the places that don’t have the ability to keep the vaccine in ultra cold storage,” Bratzler said.

Both vaccines are 95 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

“If you look at the efficacy of the vaccine, the side effect profile, they’re quite similar,” Bratzler said.

He says it’s still unknown if it’ll prevent asymptomatic infections.

He also says the feat of getting the vaccine out in under a year is a big accomplishment.

“The fact that the companies were able to formulate the particular vaccine and then do the clinical trial, which took about three months or so, both of them enrolled just under 40,000 people in the clinical trials, I think is historic,” Bratzler said.

The next company expected to try to get approval in 2021 is AstraZeneca.