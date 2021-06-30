7 Missourians charged for interfering in northeast Oklahoma murder case

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven Missourian suspects have been charged with interfering in a northeast Oklahoma murder case.

Officials say Chloe Stith, Ariel Divine, David Morris, Breanna Sloan, Morgan Bowman, Sarah Humbard, and Megan Detherage are connected to the disappearance of Jolene Walker, who is a member of the Osage Nation.

Walker’s remains were discovered last summer in Mayes County.

The suspects are accused of making threats against witnesses and informants, as well as assault and kidnapping to keep them from talking to law enforcement.

Authorities also allege they altered and destroyed evidence to derail prosecution.