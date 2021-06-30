7 Missourians charged for interfering in northeast Oklahoma murder case

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven Missourian suspects have been charged with interfering in a northeast Oklahoma murder case.

Officials say Chloe Stith, Ariel Divine, David Morris, Breanna Sloan, Morgan Bowman, Sarah Humbard, and Megan Detherage are connected to the disappearance of Jolene Walker, who is a member of the Osage Nation.

Walker’s remains were discovered last summer in Mayes County.

The suspects are accused of making threats against witnesses and informants, as well as assault and kidnapping to keep them from talking to law enforcement.

Authorities also allege they altered and destroyed evidence to derail prosecution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report