7-year-old girl killed in Waurika Lake boating incident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) say a 7-year-old girl was killed in a boating incident Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, about nine people were in a boat that was traveling southbound near the Kiowa 2 boat ramp at idle speed. For an unknown reason the girl from Comanche ended up in the water from the swim deck and was struck by the propeller.

She was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries by Medical Examiner Jim Delbridge.

Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner Office by Southern Plains Mortuary Service.

Officials say the boat driver, 36-year-old Caleb Newton, had the odor of alcoholic beverage at the time of the incident.

No other passengers were injured.