72nd Emmy Awards: The Winners

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards being held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will include a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — It was eerily empty both outside and inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the run-up to an Emmy Awards unlike any other.

Many nominees are expected to take part from their homes, hotels and other remote locations due to the pandemic. The 72nd Emmy Awards are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Below is a list of 2020 Emmy Award Winners:

Best Actress, Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor, Comedy

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Best Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

Best Limited Series

“Watchmen”

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Reality Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best Actor, Drama

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress, Drama

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show’

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Directing, Drama Series

Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”)

Writing, Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Best Drama

‘Succession”